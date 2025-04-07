Grach vs Talivaa HIGHLIGHTS: April 5, 2025 | PBC on Prime Video





Heavyweight rivals went haymaker for haymaker as Liam Talivaa (7-1, 3 KOs) blasted out Brandon Grach (3-1, 2 KOs) in round five to avenge a defeat in the pair’s first contest.

Grach and Talivaa first met in a sensational 2023 firefight that saw Grach score one of the year’s best knockouts in the second round. They once again threw big punches from the outset, as Australia’s Grach and the southpaw from New Zealand Talivaa looked to pick up where they left off.

Talivaa struck first in the titanic affair, landing a counter hook that knocked Grach off-balance midway through round three and scored a flash knockdown. After Grach rose to his feet, Talivaa had more success with power hooks that badly bruised Grach’s right eye, causing immediate swelling.

After Grach looked to get some of the momentum back in his direction in round four, Talivaa came out fast in round five, with a right hook and straight left combo that hurt Grach badly and eventually saw him hit the canvas again. Talivaa left no doubt in the follow up, throwing huge shots to force referee Dean Cambridge to stop the bout 1:08 into the round.

“I came here to redeem myself and show the world who I am,” said Talivaa. “Big up to Grach. I thank him for a hell of a fight and for making my story even better.”

