Throwback | Pernell Whitaker vs.Oscar De La Hoya Pound 4 Pound!

In a closely contested fight on April 12, 1997, Oscar De La Hoya defeated Pernell Whitaker by a unanimous decision. While the official scores favored De La Hoya, many ringside observers and sportswriters felt Whitaker had won the bout.
Pernell Whitaker vs.Oscar De La Hoya | April 12, 1997 | Thomas & Mack Center – Las Vegas, NV
