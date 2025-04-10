“I Predict A KO!” – Jaron 'Boots' Ennis & Eimantas Stanionis Talk Unification





It’s two days out from fight night as Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis and Eimantas Stanionis talk with DAZN’s Chris Mannix and Sergio Mora to talk all things around their must anticipated Welterweight unification bout in Atlantic City this Saturday.

