"I Predict A KO!" – Jaron 'Boots' Ennis & Eimantas Stanionis Talk Unification

Matchroom Boxing 45 mins ago



It’s two days out from fight night as Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis and Eimantas Stanionis talk with DAZN’s Chris Mannix and Sergio Mora to talk all things around their must anticipated Welterweight unification bout in Atlantic City this Saturday.

