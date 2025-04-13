Olympic Bronze Medialist Omari Jones smashes William Jackson in Atlantic City to make it back to back wins in the pro game since turning over.
#shorts #omarijones #boxing
Olympic Bronze Medialist Omari Jones smashes William Jackson in Atlantic City to make it back to back wins in the pro game since turning over.
#shorts #omarijones #boxing
Tags * BIG BODY Boxing Eddie Hearn finishes Interview Jackson Jones Matchroom Matchroom Boxing moves Omari SHOT WILLIAM
Wonder Boy Shakhram Giyasov lands a pin-point bodyshot to get Franco Ocampo out of there …