Tahmir Smalls Vs Earl Bascome: Full Fight [Boots Vs Stanionis Undercard]

Philly Welterweight rising star Tahmir Smalls extends his unbeaten record to 14-0 after beating Earl Bascome in the very first round in support to Ennis vs Stanionis in Atlantic City on Saturday 12 April 2025.

