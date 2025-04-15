“KO Chris Eubank, Then Win the WBC Title” 😤 CONOR BENN'S Training Camp | Ep 1





Episode one of three as we provide exclusive access inside Conor Benn’ training camp ahead of his grudge match vs Chris Eubank Jr on April 26.

#EubankBenn #ConorBenn #ChrisEubank

