Home / Boxing Videos / 'I am two time undisputed!' Showbizz and Teofimo Lopez: Black Two Sugars (Ring Magazine)

'I am two time undisputed!' Showbizz and Teofimo Lopez: Black Two Sugars (Ring Magazine)

DAZN Boxing 1 hour ago Boxing Videos



Showbizz and Teofimo Lopez sit down to discuss the Ring Magazine and WBO World Super Lightweight champion’s career and look ahead to his fight against Arnold Barboza Jr.

#GarciaRomero | Powered by #FatalFury | May 2 | Live on DAZN | @RingMagazine @snkplaymoreGame

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Sign up to DAZN now 👉 http://DAZN.com/youtube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing

Tags

About DAZN Boxing

Check Also

“When he loses, he has to RETIRE” | Conor Benn looks ahead to his fight with Chris Eubank Jr 👀

► Subscribe to Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub Conor Benn spoke about his upcoming fight with …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved