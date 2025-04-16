Quick Jabs | Tristan Kalreuth vs. Marquice Weston…Battle of the Giants!





Recently re-signed cruiserweight Tristan “Sweet T” Kalkreuth (14-1, 10 KOs), of Las Vegas, will return in a 10-round contest against Felix Valera (23-7, 20 KOs), of Santo Domingo. The highly anticipated bout is scheduled for Saturday, April 19, at Frontwave Arena in Oceanside and will be broadcast live worldwide on DAZN.

Tristan Kalreuth vs. Marquice Weston | March 16, 2024 | The Cosmopolitan – Las Vegas, NV

