Home / Boxing Videos / 'It's going to be hostile!' – Get to know Dalton Smith

Undefeated super lightweight Dalton Smith sits down with Josh James, Tyrone and Alex Ritchings to look ahead to his fight with Mathieu Germain and what the future holds.

