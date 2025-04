The Future Is Here ✨ Heavyweight Rising Star Leo Atang Signs With Matchroom





Team GB standout Leo Atang has signed a long-term promotional deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing and is set to make his highly anticipated professional debut later in 2025.

The 18-year-old York Heavyweight has emerged as one of the hottest prospects in Britain as a result of his impressive accomplishments in the amateur ranks.

