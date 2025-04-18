Padley and Cvetanovic Set to Clash for WBA International Title in Sheffield – World Boxing Association

The Canon Medical Arena in Sheffield, England, is set to host a high-stakes lightweight showdown this Saturday April 19, as local favorite Josh Padley squares off against undefeated Serbian prospect Marko Cvetanovic for the vacant WBA International title.

Padley, 29, enters the bout with a record of 15 wins, 1 loss, and 4 knockouts. The Brit is looking to bounce back after a tough defeat to pound-for-pound standout Shakur Stevenson—a loss that Padley hopes to turn into a lesson on his road back to the top. He now faces a stiff test in Cvetanovic, who brings a flawless 13-0 record with 6 knockouts and a relentless, pressure-heavy style that has made him one of Serbia’s most promising exports.

For Padley, this is a shot at redemption and a chance to prove he still belongs among the elite. For Cvetanovic, it’s a golden opportunity to extend his unbeaten streak and capture his first international title. With contrasting motivations and a belt on the line, fans can expect a spirited battle with fireworks from the opening bell.

Also on the card, Ireland’s Caoimhin Agyarko will meet Britain’s Ryan Kelly in a 10-round contest for the WBA Continental super welterweight crown.

Agyarko, 28, comes in riding high at 15-0 with 7 knockouts, fresh off an impressive December 2023 win over Troy Williamson. He’s seen as a rising force in the division, with momentum and confidence on his side. Kelly, a seasoned veteran with a 19-5-1 record and 8 knockouts, brings grit, experience, and a history of facing top-tier opposition. He’ll be aiming to pull off the upset and reassert himself as a major player at 154 pounds.

Two title fights, rising stars, and seasoned contenders—Saturday night in Sheffield promises to deliver.