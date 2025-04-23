Quick Jabs | Javier Mesa vs. David Music…El Gallito Makes his Pro-debut!

Opening fight night, Amarillo, Texas’ Javier Meza (1-0, 1 KO) made a knockout debut splash in the successful defeat against Findley, Ohio’s David Music (0-2). Scheduled as a four-round welterweight bout, Meza secured the stoppage at 2:58 in the first round.
Javier Mesa vs. David Music | December 14, 2024 | Toyota Center – Ontario, Ca
