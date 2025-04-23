Has Eubank Jr. gotten under your skin? | Conor Benn Fight Week Interview





We sit down with Conor Benn ahead of his highly anticipated clash against Chris Eubank Jr. Benn opens up about his mindset, the rivalry, and what fans can expect when two of boxing’s most iconic family legacies collide in the ring.

🎟️ Buy #EubankBenn on DAZN NOW – link in bio | Powered by Fatal Fury City of Wolves | April 26 | @RingMagazine

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube

Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Sign up to DAZN now 👉 http://DAZN.com/youtube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN

DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing