The Aftermath of the Figueroa Fights from Stephen Fulton's POV

The Aftermath of the Figueroa Fights from Stephen Fulton's POV

ALL THE SMOKE FIGHT



Stephen Fulton breaks down the emotional and physical aftermath of his intense battles with Brandon Figueroa. He shares what really happened behind the scenes, how the fight changed him, and what came next. This episode of The Art of Ward offers a raw, honest look from Fulton’s point of view.

