Throwback | Aaron McKenna vs. Loretto Olivas…Ireland vs. Mexico!





Irish boxer, Aaron McKenna, remains unbeaten as a pro, moving his record to 7-0 after going the distance with a unanimous decision over Loretto Olivas after 6 rounds on the Golden Boy Boxing televised card in Fantasy Springs, California.

Aaron McKenna vs. Loretto Olivas | March 30, 2019 | Fantasy Springs Resort & Casino-Indio, CA

