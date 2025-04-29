Home / Boxing Videos / “I Know My Next 2 Fights!”- Ryan Garcia On Romero Fight & Haney Return

“I Know My Next 2 Fights!”- Ryan Garcia On Romero Fight & Haney Return

Matchroom Boxing



‘King’ Ryan Garcia insists he will beat Rolly Romero this Friday to setup a much anticipated bout with Devin Haney later in 2025.

