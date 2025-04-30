Home / Boxing Videos / “Sit Down! You're Not A Promoter!” – Oscar De La Hoya Calls Out Bill Haney

“Sit Down! You're Not A Promoter!” – Oscar De La Hoya Calls Out Bill Haney

Matchroom Boxing 32 mins ago Boxing Videos



Watch the moment Oscar De La Hoya and Bill Haney almost come to blows at the Fatal Fury NYC Press Conference ahead of Friday’s show with their respective charges Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia.

#shorts #oscardelahoya #billhaney

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

WAR READY teaser: Jose Ramirez

New weight. New mindset. . Jose Ramirez is . Go behind the scenes with : …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved