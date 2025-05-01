Watch as Ryan Garcia and Rolly Romero make weight for their WBA World Welterweight Title fight in New York at the official commission weigh-in!
#shorts #ryangarcia #boxing
Watch as Ryan Garcia and Rolly Romero make weight for their WBA World Welterweight Title fight in New York at the official commission weigh-in!
#shorts #ryangarcia #boxing
Tags * Boxing Eddie Hearn Garcia Interview Matchroom Matchroom Boxing OFFICIAL Rolly Romero Ryan WEIGH
History will be made in New York City this spring as Ring Magazine brings a …