Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull Open Workout LIVE | Super-Middleweight UNDISPUTED #RiyadhSeason

We’re back in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to see the Open Workout ahead of Canelo Alvarez’ Undisputed Super-Middleweight Title fight against William Scull in their Riyadh Season debuts. Watch the whole card take to the ring for one of their last workouts of the week. See Jaime Munguia, Bruno Surace, Martin Bakole, Efe Ajagba, Badou Jack, Brayan Leon, Marco Verde & more alongside your main event, Canelo Alvarez & William Scull who prepare to write their names in history this Saturday Night.

Watch the full card this Saturday, May 3rd live on DAZN

