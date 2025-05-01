WBA Europe Convention Registration Now Open – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA) has officially opened online registration for its upcoming WBA Europe Convention, set to take place July 15–18 at the Only YOU Hotel in Atocha, Madrid. The highly anticipated gathering is poised to bring together some of the most influential figures in European boxing for four days of strategic talks, future planning, and the continued elevation of the sport across the continent.

In an effort to streamline the process and encourage maximum participation, the WBA has launched a dedicated registration portal on its official website. Attendees can now lock in their spot at one of the most important events on the boxing calendar with just a few clicks. This move underscores the WBA’s commitment to accessibility, modernization, and a seamless experience for all participants.

The convention will feature a full slate of panels, seminars, and exclusive presentations, diving deep into the state of European boxing—from grassroots talent development to high-stakes event promotion. Beyond the discussion, the event offers an unmatched networking opportunity with some of the sport’s top executives, promoters, trainers, and decision-makers.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of a landmark moment for European boxing.

Visit the official WBA website to register now and make sure you’re ringside for the future of the sport.

For more information and registration, go to: