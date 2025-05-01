On Stage Final Face Off 👁️👁️ Ryan Garcia Vs Rolly Romero 🕶️

Watch the view from the stage as Ryan Garcia and Rolly Romero Face Off for the final time in New York before their WBA World Welterweight Title clash tomorrow live on DAZN!
#shorts #ryangarcia boxing
Watch the view from the stage as Ryan Garcia and Rolly Romero Face Off for the final time in New York before their WBA World Welterweight Title clash tomorrow live on DAZN!
#shorts #ryangarcia boxing
Tags * Boxing Eddie Hearn face final Garcia Interview Matchroom Matchroom Boxing Rolly Romero Ryan stage
🎟️ Buy fight bundle on DAZN NOW – link in bio #GarciaRomero | #CaneloScull via …