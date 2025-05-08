Home / Boxing Videos / Throwback | Antoine Douglas vs. Gary O'Sullivan…Spike for the Upset in Montreal!

Golden Boy Boxing 3 hours ago



The big punching middleweight Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan used his sledgehammer power shots to tire out and stop #8 WBC, #10 WBA Antoine Douglas in a 7th round knockout on Saturday night on HBO World Championship Boxing at the Place Bell in Laval, Quebec, Canada.

Antoine Douglas vs. Gary O’Sullivan | December 16, 2017 | Place Bell, Laval – Quebec, Canada

