Throwback | Antoine Douglas vs. Gary O'Sullivan…Spike for the Upset in Montreal!





The big punching middleweight Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan used his sledgehammer power shots to tire out and stop #8 WBC, #10 WBA Antoine Douglas in a 7th round knockout on Saturday night on HBO World Championship Boxing at the Place Bell in Laval, Quebec, Canada.

Antoine Douglas vs. Gary O’Sullivan | December 16, 2017 | Place Bell, Laval – Quebec, Canada

#goldenboy #goldenboypromotions #boxing #boxeo #oscardelahoya #boxing2025 #boxinghighlights #throwback #highlight #spikeo’sullivan

Shop Golden Boy

https://bit.ly/3qFl98W

Follow Golden Boy on TikTok:

https://bit.ly/4bDOXVa

Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:

https://bit.ly/3s4shMw

Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:

https://bit.ly/45aPCL6

Like Golden Boy on Facebook:

https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl