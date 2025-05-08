Inoue Survives Scare, Stops Cárdenas in Eighth to Retain his Undisputed Crown – World Boxing Association

Naoya “The Monster” Inoue had to dig deep, but once again showed why he’s regarded as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters on the planet. In a thrilling bout at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena, the Japanese superstar successfully defended his WBA belt and retained his status as the undisputed super bantamweight champion, stopping a game Ramón Cárdenas via eighth-round technical knockout.

The fight got off to a tactical start, with both fighters feeling each other out in the opening frame. But in the second round, Cárdenas shocked the crowd—and Inoue—by landing a thunderous left hand that dropped the champ to the canvas. It was a stunning moment that turned up the intensity and forced Inoue to shift gears.

From the third round onward, Inoue began to impose his will. Showcasing his trademark hand speed and surgical precision, he chipped away at Cárdenas with pinpoint combinations and brutal body shots. The tide had clearly turned.

In the seventh, Inoue sent Cárdenas to the deck again with a flurry of punches, but the American challenger showed grit, beating the count and pushing on. However, the writing was on the wall. In the eighth, Inoue unleashed a relentless barrage that left the referee no choice but to step in and wave it off.

With the win, Inoue improves to a perfect 30-0, with 27 knockouts, cementing his reign as the undisputed king of the 122-pound division.

Post-fight, Inoue thanked the American fans for their support and acknowledged the tough test Cárdenas provided. Cárdenas, in turn, gave full credit to Inoue, calling it an honor to share the ring with one of the sport’s all-time greats.

The victory keeps Inoue’s momentum rolling, and the boxing world will be watching closely to see who dares to challenge “The Monster” next.