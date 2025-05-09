Home / Boxing Videos / The Breakdown | Oscar De La Hoya vs. Yori Boy Campas…Cinco De Mayo Showdown!

The Breakdown | Oscar De La Hoya vs. Yori Boy Campas…Cinco De Mayo Showdown!

Golden Boy Boxing 1 hour ago



Oscar De La Hoya vs. Yori Boy Campas, billed as Night of Champions, was a professional boxing match contested on May 3, 2003, for the WBA, WBC, IBA and The Ring super welterweight titles.

Oscar De La Hoya vs. Yori Boy Campas | May 3, 2003 | Mandalay Bay Events Center – Las Vegas, NV

