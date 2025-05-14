A High-Stakes Rematch for the WBA Intercontinental Title – World Boxing Association

Boxing has a unique way of telling stories. It’s not just about punches thrown or hands raised in victory—it’s about the journeys, the dreams on the line, and the raw will of two men stepping into the ring with more than a belt at stake. This Saturday, May 17, at London’s Copper Box Arena, Johnny Fisher and David Allen will square off once again in a rematch that promises fireworks—and this time, a result that leaves no room for doubt.

Their first clash, back in December, ended in controversy. Fisher, the undefeated 26-year-old rising heavyweight, overcame a knockdown in the fifth round and emerged with a razor-thin split decision win. Two judges scored it 95-94 for Fisher, while the third gave Allen the nod at 96-93. It was a grueling, back-and-forth battle that left fans and pundits alike debating whether the right man had his hand raised.

For Allen, 33, that night in Saudi Arabia was a bitter pill to swallow. Known for his toughness and gritty style, the veteran felt he had done enough to walk away with the WBA Intercontinental title. The judges disagreed, and now Allen enters the rematch with something to prove—and a chance at redemption.

Fisher, meanwhile, understands the weight this bout carries. His win over Allen preserved his undefeated record and earned him the title, but also raised questions about how he handles pressure against experienced opposition. On Saturday, he’s not just defending a belt—he’s aiming to silence the doubters and deliver a definitive performance that leaves no question marks.

With pride, redemption, and championship gold on the line, Fisher vs. Allen II is more than a rematch—it’s a fight for clarity, closure, and legacy.