Olajuwon Acosta Captures WBA Continental Americas Title in Mayagüez – World Boxing Association

In a high-stakes showdown under the bright lights of the Palacio de Recreación y Deportes in Mayagüez, Puerto Rico, Olajuwon “The White Monkey” Acosta delivered the performance of his career, scoring a unanimous decision victory over Cuban standout Joahnys Argilagos to claim the WBA Continental Americas super flyweight title (115 lbs).

Scheduled for ten rounds, the bout was a true test of grit and skill. Acosta, a proud native of the Roosevelt housing project in Mayagüez, wasted no time setting the tone. Using sharp footwork and blistering hand speed, he took control early and never looked back. His precision punching and relentless pace kept Argilagos on the defensive throughout much of the fight.

Argilagos, a two-time amateur world champion and Olympic bronze medalist, showed flashes of brilliance and the ring IQ that made him a star in the amateur ranks. But on this night, he couldn’t crack the code of Acosta’s game plan. The Puerto Rican remained composed, countered effectively, and shut down the Cuban’s offense with smart pressure and movement.

The win marks a major milestone for Acosta, cementing his status as one of Puerto Rico’s most promising rising stars in the sport. With this victory, he improves his professional record to an impressive 14-0, with 9 wins coming by way of knockout. More importantly, he now emerges as a legitimate contender on the international super flyweight stage.

For Argilagos, now with two career losses, the setback will require some soul-searching and adjustments as he looks to rebound and reestablish himself in the fiercely competitive pro ranks.