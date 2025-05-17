Catterall And Eubank Clash In All British Welterweight Showdown In Manchester

Former World Title challenger Jack Catterall will look to return to winning ways when he takes on undefeated British Welterweight rival Harlem Eubank at Manchester’s AO Arena on Saturday July 5, live worldwide on DAZN, and in association with Wasserman Boxing.

Chorley’s Catterall (30-2, 13 KOs) makes the move up to 147lbs following his razor close split decision loss to the USA’s Arnold Barboza Jr in their interim WBO Super-Lightweight World Title clash in February.

Brighton’s Eubank (21-0, 9 KOs) is yet to taste defeat since joining the professional ranks back in 2017, and the 31-year-old stopped Belfast’s Tyron McKenna in nine rounds to pick up the IBF Intercontinental Title in his hometown last time out in March.

“This is another huge domestic fight that I can really sink my teeth into,” said Catterall. “After the disappointment of my last fight, I’m grateful to Frank Smith and Eddie Hearn for giving me the opportunity to headline again in Manchester.

“I’m eager to put on a big performance and make a statement in my first fight up at Welterweight. The Eubank name is hot at the moment but I’m ready to put the fire out in style.”

“This is a fight that’s been on my radar for a long time, and I’m delighted it’s finally happening,” said Eubank. “Jack is a world-class fighter and, in my view — and many others’ — a former undisputed champion.

“These are the elite-level matchups I’ve been calling for, and make no mistake, I’m ready. They say timing is everything in boxing, and this summer clash couldn’t have come at a better moment in my career.”

Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Sport Chairman, said: “Another huge domestic clash for Chorley’s Jack Catterall as he takes on unbeaten Brighton man Harlem Eubank in his first fight up at Welterweight.

“Both men are huge names in British boxing and this is a fight that promises to deliver for the fans. Jack has proved that he belongs on the world stage, and this will be his third headliner in a row in Manchester.

“Harlem comes into this fight in red-hot form, looking to prove that he belongs on the biggest stage. We’ll have news on a stacked undercard dropping soon. Catch it all live on the home of boxing, DAZN.”

Kalle Sauerland, Global Head of Boxing at Wasserman, said: “You can’t beat a domestic dust-up and Catterall vs. Eubank has all the makings of a classic.

“Jack has been operating at world level for many years, but Harlem has shown with his recent performances that he now belongs on this stage.

“He is one of the biggest names in British boxing, his rise through the levels has been watched by millions of fans and on July 5, in Manchester, another chapter will be written in the famous Eubank story.”

Sam Jones, manager of Catterall, said: “I’m delighted to get this fight done, thank you to Matchroom, Frank and Eddie once again for giving Jack these opportunities. Jack is a world level fighter and after the blip in his last fight, he will make this very conclusive.”

Jamie Conlan, manager of Eubank, said: “As we have seen recently, domestic match-ups are what grips the boxing public, especially if a Eubank is involved. This is a massive fight for British boxing with world level implications.

“Jack’s been to the top, fighting for unified World Titles and, in many eyes, should’ve won. Now, coming off his second loss, he’s under pressure to prove himself. Meanwhile, Harlem’s riding a wave of momentum in Brighton, having beaten two of Jack’s former opponents more convincingly. This is the perfect moment for Harlem to make his mark on world boxing.”

“Fight fans love a proper, well matched domestic matchup,” said Alfie Sharman VP, DAZN. “Jack is coming off the back of a very close loss, but has shown time and time again that he belongs at the world level. Harlem is a fantastic fighter who is ready to take his moment on the world stage. What a fight we have in store July 5. Watch it live, only on DAZN.”

Tickets for Catterall vs. Eubank will be available to purchase via events365.com and axs.com priced at £40, £60, £100, £200 and £350 (Ringside).

Matchroom Fight Pass tickets and AO Arena presale tickets go on sale at 10.00am on Tuesday May 20 and General Sale tickets go on sale at 10.00am on Wednesday May 21