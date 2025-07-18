A Clash of Styles in WBA Featherweight Title Eliminator – World Boxing Association

This Saturday, the iconic MGM Grand Garden Arena will play host to a WBA featherweight title eliminator between Brandon “The Heartbreaker” Figueroa and Joet González — a high-stakes clash featuring two fighters with contrasting paths but identical goals: becoming the division’s next official world title challenger.

Brandon Figueroa (25-2-1, 19 KOs), a former world champion at super bantamweight and interim featherweight titlist, is coming off a tough loss to Stephen Fulton back in February. Since that setback, the Texan has made major changes in his training camp — switching coaches and doubling down on getting back to his best form.

Known for his relentless pressure and high punch output, Figueroa is expected to bring the heat from the opening bell. “My goal is to become featherweight world champion again before moving up in weight,” Figueroa said. “We’ve been on a mission to conquer weight classes, and now all focus is on featherweight. I can’t wait for fight night.”

Across the ring will be Joet González (27-4, 15 KOs), a battle-tested veteran who’s faced some of the biggest names at 126 — including Shakur Stevenson, Emanuel Navarrete, and Isaac Dogboe. Despite several close calls, the 31-year-old Californian has yet to capture a world title. For González, this eliminator could be his last real shot at glory.

Stylistically, the matchup is a recipe for action. Figueroa will look to overwhelm with volume and pressure, while González aims to counter with sharp accuracy, grit, and ring savvy. Both men bring an offensive mindset, setting the stage for a high-paced fight with plenty of heavy exchanges.