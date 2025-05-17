Dave Allen Knocks Out Johnny Fisher In Rematch 🤯 Fisher Vs Allen 2





What a win for Dave Allen who scores revenge over Johnny Fisher to land a big knockout at the Copper Box Arena on Saturday 17 May 2025 in London.



