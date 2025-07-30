Home / Boxing Videos / Kenshiro Teraji vs. Ricardo Sandoval | Fight Highlights #andthenew

Kenshiro Teraji vs. Ricardo Sandoval | Fight Highlights #andthenew

Golden Boy Boxing



In a fantasy showdown at junior flyweight, Mexican contender Ricardo “El Niño” Sandoval meets the reigning Japanese WBC/WBA champion Kenshiro “The Amazing Boy” Teraji. This matchup pits raw aggression and volume punching against elite footwork, precision, and championship experience.

