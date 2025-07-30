Vargas retains WBA title after all-out war ends in a draw with Higa – World Boxing Association

In a grueling, back-and-forth battle that lit up Yokohama, WBA bantamweight champion Antonio Vargas held on to his crown after fighting to a draw against Japan’s Daigo Higa on Wednesday night. Both fighters hit the canvas in a dramatic clash that stood out as one of the most thrilling bouts of the evening.

Vargas, defending his 118-pound title on enemy turf, met a relentless challenge from the veteran Higa over 12 action-packed rounds. When the final bell rang, all three judges turned in identical scorecards: 113-113, resulting in a split draw.

The drama began early. Higa dropped Vargas in the fifth round with a perfectly timed left hook, swinging momentum in favor of the home fighter. But the champion dug deep and returned the favor in the final round, flooring Higa with a short right hand just moments before the end.

The early going saw Higa apply heavy pressure, forcing Vargas to rely on his reach and height advantage while still maintaining an impressive punch output. The exchanges were frequent, and the energy in the arena matched the intensity in the ring.

Higa’s knockdown appeared to be a turning point—but it also sparked a shift in Vargas. Rising off the canvas, the American became the aggressor, fighting with urgency and grit. After five rounds, he trailed on two cards (46-48) and was down 45-49 on the third.

From there, Vargas showed both poise and fire, adjusting his approach while ramping up the pressure. As Higa began to fade in the second half, Vargas capitalized—chipping away at the lead and landing meaningful shots. The knockdown in the 12th proved critical in leveling the scores and allowing Vargas to retain his belt.

With the draw, Vargas moves to 19-1-1 with 11 knockouts. Higa, who now has back-to-back championship draws, leaves the ring with a record of 21-3-3, including 19 KOs.