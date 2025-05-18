“I Feel Content Losing Like That” – Johnny Fisher On Dave Allen Defeat





An honest and emotional Johnny Fisher gives his first interview in his dressing room, just minutes after his first career defeat at the hands of Dave Allen at the Copper Box Arena, London on Saturday 17 May 2025.

#FisherAllen2 #JohnnyFisher #matchroomboxing

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.