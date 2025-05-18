Plant vs Hernandez FULL FIGHT: September 8, 2017 | PBC on Showtime





Caleb Plant (16-0, 10 KOs) recorded a 10-round shutout decision against a tough Andrew Hernandez (19-7-1, 9 KOs), 100-90 three times.

Plant, who resides in Las Vegas by way of Ashland City, Tenn., was the more active fighter against the 31-year-old switch-hitting journeyman Hernandez, who took the fight on just eight days’ notice after Alan Campa dropped out. Plant jabbed effectively (81 of 271, 30 percent) while neutralizing Hernandez’s usually effective jab (46 of 325, 14 percent). Plant was also sharp with his power shots landing 44 percent to Hernandez’s 19 percent.

“I’m very pleased with my performance,” Plant said. “I boxed well and I dictated the pace. I pressed when I needed to press and boxed when I needed to box. I felt I put on a great show for the fans. I want to be star in boxing. I know with hard work I can accomplish anything.

“Hernandez is tough, I sent him with everything and he stood tall and my hats off to him. He’s a tough competitor.”

Hernandez, from Phoenix, Ariz., suffered a cut under his left eye in the third and it caused him problems throughout the fight, opening up and bleeding over the final two rounds.

“All respect to Caleb Plant on his performance tonight,” Hernandez said. “He put on a solid fight and he’s got a great future. I was happy I was able to stay in there and last the entire 10 rounds.

“I felt Caleb won, but I don’t think it was 10 rounds to none. But that’s not for me to decide. It’s all up to the judges at the end of the day it only matters what they think.”

Plant added: “I’m ready to step up in competition and fight anybody in the top 10 of the super middleweight division. I got my eye on Benavidez and all the other world champions. I’m coming!”

