Knockout | Gabriella Fundora vs. Gabriela Fundora





Still undefeated IBF Female Flyweight World Champion Gabriela “Sweet Poison” Fundora (13-0, 6 KOs) of Coachella Valley, California, successfully defended her title in a 10-round combat against Christina Cruz (6-1, 0 KOs) of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Co-promoted with Sampson Boxing, the IBF champ was cautious against the seasoned Cruz, ultimately heating up in the later rounds. The referee stopped the fight at 0:59 in the final round.

Gabriela “Sweet Poison” Fundora vs. Christina Cruz | January 27, 2024 | Footprint Center – Phoenix, Arizona

