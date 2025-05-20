Itauma v Bakole at END OF YEAR? Tyson Fury update, Usyk vs Dubois & Glasgow Preview | UNIBET LOWDOWN





On this weeks Unibet Lowdown talk with Frank Warren, we spoke about the huge show in Glasgow this weekend featuring Josh Taylor vs Ekow Essuman and Moses Itauma’s journey so far. Frank also talks about the latest news including the blockbuster Wembley show in July.

00:00 Introduction

00:30 Heading to Scotland

00:47 Taylor vs Essuman

05:20 Moses Itauma

08:10 Itauma vs Bakole or Hrgovic?

10:18 Nathaniel Collins vs Lee McGregor

11:38 Aloys Junior

12:15 Glasgow undercard

14:36 Usyk vs Dubois 2

19:10 Wembley tickets sold

20:20 Wardley vs Huni

22:13 South coast show

23:20 Queensberry vs Matchroom

23:50 Fisher vs Adeleye?

24:30 Johnny Fisher vs Dave Allen

25:30 Domestic Heavyweight Scene

26:05 Whyte & Chisora rivalry

27:05 Tyson Fury return?

28:40 Sheeraz & Berlanga beef

30:05 Chris Eubank Jr settlement

30:55 Glasgow promo

