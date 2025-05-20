Itauma v Bakole at END OF YEAR? Tyson Fury update, Usyk vs Dubois & Glasgow Preview | UNIBET LOWDOWN

On this weeks Unibet Lowdown talk with Frank Warren, we spoke about the huge show in Glasgow this weekend featuring Josh Taylor vs Ekow Essuman and Moses Itauma’s journey so far. Frank also talks about the latest news including the blockbuster Wembley show in July.
00:00 Introduction
00:30 Heading to Scotland
00:47 Taylor vs Essuman
05:20 Moses Itauma
08:10 Itauma vs Bakole or Hrgovic?
10:18 Nathaniel Collins vs Lee McGregor
11:38 Aloys Junior
12:15 Glasgow undercard
14:36 Usyk vs Dubois 2
19:10 Wembley tickets sold
20:20 Wardley vs Huni
22:13 South coast show
23:20 Queensberry vs Matchroom
23:50 Fisher vs Adeleye?
24:30 Johnny Fisher vs Dave Allen
25:30 Domestic Heavyweight Scene
26:05 Whyte & Chisora rivalry
27:05 Tyson Fury return?
28:40 Sheeraz & Berlanga beef
30:05 Chris Eubank Jr settlement
30:55 Glasgow promo
