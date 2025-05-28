KO | Darius Fulghum vs. Christopher Pearson…Destined for Greatness!

Darius Fulghum defeats Christopher Pearson by 3rd Rd TKO to improve his record to 13-0, 11 KO’s, and retain the WBA Intercontinental Super Middleweight title 🏆🥊
Darius Fulghum vs. Christopher Pearson | November 2nd, 2024 | Virgin Hotels – Las Vegas, NV
