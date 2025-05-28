FULL LAUNCH PRESS CONFERENCE! Ryan Garner vs Reece Bellotti – Pier Pressure 🏖️🥊





We’re back at St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton for the Official Launch Press Conference of Ryan Garner vs Reece Bellotti for the British, Commonwealth and EBU European Super-Featherweight Champion. Also hear from hometown favourite Royston Barney-Smith who prepares to fight the undefeated IBF & WBO European champion Danny Quartermaine.

