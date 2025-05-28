What a fight this promises to be on July 19. Watch as 23-0 Diego Pacheco and 28-1 Trevor McCumby go head to head for the first time!
#shorts #boxing #matchroomboxing
What a fight this promises to be on July 19. Watch as 23-0 Diego Pacheco and 28-1 Trevor McCumby go head to head for the first time!
#shorts #boxing #matchroomboxing
Tags * Boxing boxing preview Boxing Results DIEGO Eddie Hearn face Live Boxing Matchroom Matchroom Boxing McCumby pacheco Trevor
Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel …