Caleb Plant: Fashion Meets the Fight

Tell us about the first pair of sneakers that you recall having.

Every year, my grandparents would take me and my sister clothes shopping for school. I had a pair of Allen Iverson’s because he used to be my favorite basketball player. It was the high-top, white ones that looked like the Air Force ones with the strap, and it had the 3 on the side. That was my first nice pair of sneakers, and then I went back and got a low pair. They kind of look like low-top dunks, but they were red, white, and blue with the Sixers colors. Those were my first two pairs of nice sneakers that I got.

How would you describe your personal style outside the ring?

I’ll mix a couple of different things like Western, work wear, and probably just street apparel.

Who are your style icons, whether in the fashion world, boxing, or elsewhere?

I don’t really look at a lot of high-end fashion people. You know, I may get inspired by somebody who’s like one of my homies who rides motorcycles, or I’m big into Western fashion and stuff like that. I don’t really like too much high-end designer wear.

Are there any fashion designers or brands you’d want to collaborate with?

I feel like a Revenge Tour x Lotus Collab would be cool. I feel like For Those Who Sin x Revenge Tour collab would be cool. One of These Days, which is one of my favorite Western brands. We’re going to do a collab at some point, we already talked about it. We put it on hold but that’s on the way. Yeah, that’s a couple.

What statement do you want to make as a fighter and a style icon?

I feel like I’ve been one of them ones to help change the boxing game as far as fighters, you know, getting customized shoes or wearing sneakers. I was heavily involved in changing the boxing game as far as the surgeon and I. I came out with the Freddy Krueger’s, then I came out with the dunks, and the last time I did Kobe girl, dad. We got something special for this fight. Gervonta [Davis] was one of the first ones too but I feel like I definitely had a big influence in changing the boxing game a far as you know ring of fashion and boxing together.

Leather or denim?

Depends on the weather outside, probably denim. I wear more denim than leather.

Bold colors or neutrals?

Neutral.

What was your favorite look from your past fights?

Probably the Freddy Krueger fit. It had the blood specks on the shorts and the Krueger’s, they were just going crazy but the last one too with the Kobe girl dad with the teal-ish green color that was nice too.

Where did the idea of your clothing line, Revenge Tour, come from?

I have always wanted to have my own clothing line. I’ve been putting out fight merch for a long time. I really have been wanting to separate myself for a long time and not just have fight merch because if you think about it, a guy is only going to wear a Caleb Plant shirt to so many places. He’s not going to wear it to the club, he’s not going to wear it to dinner with his girl you know, somewhere like that. I want to have something come from me that you can wear anywhere.

After I lost to Canelo, I thought man I’m going to go from place to place, stop to stop so I can get my revenge and right that wrong, maybe get a rematch. Revenge Tour is about where I started in life and where I’m at in life, and everywhere I was told no. Every time I was told I can’t accomplish something, I can’t do this, or do that, because of maybe what I look like or where I’m from, for everyone who has been told no based on their color, their religion. Success is the best revenge, right? So that’s what the Revenge Tour is about. It’s about going from place to place, stop to stop, and doing what needs to be done so you can get that success, get your revenge on life and one day be able to ride off into the sunset with your family saying, man not only did I do it but I did it the right way. With integrity and it’s something that I can be proud of and my family can be proud of.

