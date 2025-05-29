Home / Boxing Videos / Thomas LaMann On the Guidance Counselor Who Changed His Life

Thomas LaMann On the Guidance Counselor Who Changed His Life

Premier Boxing Champions 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



Thomas LaManna shares how some tough love from a high school guidance counselor help him trade a troubled path for a shot at greatness.

#PlantResendiz & #CharloLaManna | May 31 | Prime Video

Tags

About Premier Boxing Champions

Check Also

A stadium fight between two of the best in the division 💥🔜

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved