How Bernard Hopkins Defended a Title as the Oldest Competing Boxer on the Planet





Bernard Hopkins reveals what it took to defend a world title while being the oldest active boxer in the game. From brutal training camps to mastering ring IQ, he breaks down how he defied age and doubters. A firsthand account of rewriting the rules of longevity in boxing.

