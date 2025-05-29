Home / Boxing Videos / Shannon Ryan Vs Fara El Bousairi: Full Fight [Fisher Vs Allen 2 Undercard]

Shannon Ryan Vs Fara El Bousairi: Full Fight [Fisher Vs Allen 2 Undercard]

Matchroom Boxing 57 mins ago Boxing Videos



Shannon Ryan continued her path to a World Title vs Fara El Bousairi.

London, May 17, 2025.

