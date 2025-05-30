Home / Boxing Videos / TOP 5 KO'S | Fulghum vs. Melikuziev…Super Middleweight Bangers!

TOP 5 KO'S | Fulghum vs. Melikuziev…Super Middleweight Bangers!

Golden Boy Boxing 13 mins ago Boxing Videos



Fireworks are guaranteed when super middleweight powerhouses Bektemir “Bek” Melikuziev (15-1, 10 KOs) of Shoimbek, Uzbekistan, and the undefeated Darius “DFG” Fulghum (14-0, 12 KOs) collide in a high-stakes 12-round WBA Super Middleweight Title Eliminator. The explosive showdown will headline a special edition of Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN, live from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Friday, May 30. Fans around the globe can catch the event exclusively on DAZN.

#goldenboypromotions #goldenboy #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2025 #boxinghighlights #watchondazn #goldenboyfightnight #lasvegasboxing #camphouse #fulghummelikuziev #goldenboyfightnight #top5kos

Watch our fights LIVE and on-demand on DAZN:
https://www.dazn.com/en-US/home

Shop Golden Boy
https://bit.ly/3qFl98W
Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:
https://bit.ly/3s4shMw
Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:
https://bit.ly/45aPCL6
Like Golden Boy on Facebook:
https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl

Tags

About Golden Boy Boxing

Check Also

Plant, Charlo Return & Melikuziev vs. Fulghum | The Fighter & The Writer: Episode 8

Chris Mannix and Sergio Mora discuss the latest happenings in boxing including the return of …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved