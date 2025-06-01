Hernandez vs Davis HIGHLIGHTS: May 31, 2025 | PBC on Prime Video





Undefeated Yoenli Feliciano Hernandez rode a second-round knockdown to a 10-round unanimous decision triumph over Kyrone “Shut It Down” Davis. Hernandez earned the decision on all three cards, by the score of 100-89 according to each judge.

Going the distance for the first time in his young career, Hernandez took the momentum early by punctuating a beautiful five-punch combination with a straight left hand that caused Davis to hit the canvas. While Davis was able to get to his feet and continued to use his veteran ring savvy to stay in the fight, he was badly out-gunned throughout the bout, being out-landed 217 to 41.

“In a way, the fact that it wasn’t a knockout allowed me to test myself going the distance,” said Hernandez. “I never thought I would feel as good in the 10th round as I did in the first round, but that’s what it felt like.”

“I just couldn’t catch my rhythm from the beginning,” said Davis. “I started fighting from behind and wasn’t able to establish my offense. He’s a good fighter and he’s got a bright future. I’m gonna go back to the drawing board and figure out what’s next.”

The Cuban Hernandez landed more punches than Davis in every frame, and never gave his opponent an opportunity to land anything significant. Hernandez poured it on in the final frame, bringing the crowd to its feet with flashy power shots all the way until the final bell.

“I dominated based on the results of my preparation and the conviction I have in my skills,” said Hernandez. “I want to thank all the fans that showed me their love and support, and I want to go after the belts next. Bring on the champions.”

#YoenliFelicianoHernandez #KyronDavis #DavisHernandez

Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.

SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS:

https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts

FOLLOW US:

Tweets by premierboxing

https://instagram.com/premierboxing

https://www.facebook.com/premierboxingchampions