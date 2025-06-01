Charlo vs LaManna HIGHLIGHTS: May 31, 2025 | PBC on Prime Video





In his ring return, Charlo dominated throughout, showing off his trademark jab early and often (44 total jabs landed), while peppering in straight right hands and left hooks off his signature punch. Charlo scored his first of three knockdowns in round three, hurting LaManna with a straight right before sending him down with a left hook.

The Houston-native struck again in round four, landing another left hook that forced LaManna to buckle and take a knee. While referee Mark Nelson originally ruled no knockdown, that decision was overturned on video review between rounds.

Charlo returned to his dominance in the fifth frame, this time delivering a laser right hand that put LaManna down for the third time. Although LaManna was able to make it to the bell, he was worse for wear, leading to the referee stopping the bout on advice from the ringside physician.

“I’m just looking to stay well-known and relevant,” said Charlo. “No more dark places and keep my head straight. I just want to encourage everyone in the world, keep God first, keep God first.”

“It is what it is, I did the best I could,” said LaManna. “The doctors are here for a reason and they made their decision. I’m disappointed, but it’s boxing…Charlo was sharper than I expected. I expected him to come out guns blazing a little more. He’s a two-time world champion for a reason. He has a great, heavy jab and he did what he had to do.”

