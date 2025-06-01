Khalil Coe Scores Revenge Vs Manuel Gallegos With Brutal Jab Masterclass





Khalil Coe took apart Manuel Gallegos in their rematch Friday night, forcing the man who’d stopped him last November to quit on his stool.

Full highlights from the Domo Alcalde in Guadalajara, Mexico, May 30, 2025.

Coe 10-1-1 (7 KOs) looked a different fighter on this return, punishing the aggressive Gallegos 21-3-1 (18 KOs) from the start.

