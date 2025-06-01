Armando Resendiz Edges Caleb Plant In Huge Upset

The little-known power puncher wins a split decision to capture the Interim WBA 168-pound title in Saturday night’s headliner on PBC Championship Boxing on Prime.

Mexican power puncher Armando Reséndiz pulled off the upset over former world champion Caleb Plant and captured the Interim WBA Super Middleweight Title via a split-decision in the main event of PBC Championship Boxing on Prime Video Saturday night from Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

Reséndiz was victorious with two scores of 116-112, overruling one judge’s 115-113 verdict.

Reséndiz (16-2, 11 KOs) was determined from the outset to give Plant (23-3, 14 KOs) all he could handle, following Plant around the ring looking to set up power punches. Reséndiz was able to land numerous flashy power punches, punctuating his work in a strong round three that set the tone early for a high-pitched duel.

“I knew that everybody was going to be against me, because on paper of course he was the favorite, but I believed in myself,” said Reséndiz. “My corner believed in me. And then we did exactly what we came to do.”

“I felt like it was close and in a close fight, sometimes it switches the other way,” said Plant. “I feel like I was in control enough and using the whole ring, using my jab, but the judges saw it the other way.”

Plant showed off his boxing acumen to land pot shots and jabs that didn’t deter Reséndiz, but scored nonetheless. Reséndiz broke through again in round seven, wobbling Plant with a counter right hand and left hook to take the frame.

“It wasn’t that he was putting so much pressure on me,” said Plant. “He caught me with one overhand right. That was pretty good. But other than that, nothing really hurt me or stunned me.”

Reséndiz rode that momentum throughout the second half of the fight, pushing forward and fighting effectively enough that two judges gave him each of the final seven rounds. Overall Reséndiz dominated the punch stats according to CompuBox, out-landing Plant 186-108 and connecting on 31% of his shot’s compared to 21% from Plant.

“I didn’t really worry about what people say,” said Reséndiz. “I knew I was going to win. I didn’t worry at all. I knew it was gonna be a tough fight and we gave them a great fight…I’m ready to fight anyone. Whoever the public wants.”

“I felt like I did good,” said Plant. “I used my jab, I used the whole ring and was patient, but I wasn’t the better man tonight…I’ll just get back with my team. Go home to my family, spend time with my daughter. My son’s on the way and you know we’ll regroup and we’ll be back.”

For a closer look at Plant vs Resendiz, check out our fight night page.