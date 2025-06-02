“He'll THRIVE on the environment!” 🏟️ | Wardley vs Huni Preview, Usyk-Dubois & More | UNIBET LOWDOWN





On this week’s Unibet Lowdown talk with Frank Warren we preview Fabio Wardley’s huge homecoming fight against Justice Huni in Ipswich, talk Pier Pressure in Bournemouth, and discuss exciting debuts on the horizon. We also discuss past and future events on the Queensberry calendar, digging in to all the details that you won’t hear anywhere else.

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/queensberry

Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial

To license Fight Footage: https://imgvideoarchive.com/client/frank_warren_boxing