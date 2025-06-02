Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez On 🔥 For July 19's Unification Bout

Pound for pound superstar Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez shows a little glimpse into training camp life as he prepares to fight Phumelela Cafu for the WBC, WBO and Ring Magazine Super Flyweight Titles in Texas on July 19!
#shorts #bamcafu #boxing
Pound for pound superstar Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez shows a little glimpse into training camp life as he prepares to fight Phumelela Cafu for the WBC, WBO and Ring Magazine Super Flyweight Titles in Texas on July 19!
#shorts #bamcafu #boxing
Tags * 1939s 39Bam39 bout Boxing boxing preview Boxing Results Eddie Hearn Jesse July Live Boxing Matchroom Matchroom Boxing Rodríguez UNIFICATION
Tony Bellew and South African KO artist Ilunga Makabu fought for the vacant WBC cruiserweight …