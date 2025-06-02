Home / Boxing Videos / Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez On 🔥 For July 19's Unification Bout

Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez On 🔥 For July 19's Unification Bout

Matchroom Boxing 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



Pound for pound superstar Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez shows a little glimpse into training camp life as he prepares to fight Phumelela Cafu for the WBC, WBO and Ring Magazine Super Flyweight Titles in Texas on July 19!

#shorts #bamcafu #boxing

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

Tony Bellew v Ilunga Makabu | Matchroom Boxing

Tony Bellew and South African KO artist Ilunga Makabu fought for the vacant WBC cruiserweight …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved