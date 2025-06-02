Hernández Dominates Davis, Retains WBA Continental Latin America Title – World Boxing Association

Cuban rising star Yoenli Hernández made a loud statement Saturday night at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, turning in a dominant performance to retain his WBA Continental Latin America middleweight title with a unanimous decision win over Kyrone Davis. The judges had it a clean sweep — 100-89 across the board — in a fight where Hernández never took his foot off the gas.

From the opening bell, Hernández set the tone with sharp aggression and a stiff jab that repeatedly snapped Davis’ head back and kept him off rhythm. In the second round, the Cuban landed a crisp combination that dropped Davis to the canvas — a momentum shift that would define the rest of the fight.

Over ten punishing rounds, Hernández outworked and outclassed his opponent, landing 217 total punches, including 48 to the body. Davis simply had no answers for the constant pressure and pinpoint accuracy of the Cuban southpaw.

With the bout well in hand entering the final round, Hernández invited Davis to stand and trade — a bold gesture that spoke to his confidence and control. It was a commanding, complete performance from start to finish.

After the fight, Hernández made it clear he’s ready for bigger names.

“I dominated this fight because of my preparation and belief in my skills,” he said. “Now it’s time for the champions to step up.”

The win keeps Hernández undefeated and cements his status as one of the top emerging threats in the middleweight division. His Las Vegas showcase didn’t just earn him another belt — it sent a message to the division’s elite: Yoenli Hernández is ready for the spotlight.